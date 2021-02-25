Justin Bieber Credits Wife Hailey for Who He Is Today With Heartwarming Message

✖

Justin Bieber can't believe he's lucky enough to have wife Hailey Bieber by his side. The "Holy" singer took to Instagram Wednesday to praise Hailey for shaping him into the person he is today, sharing photos of the model throughout the years as he gushed over her in the caption. "Are we kidding," he began.

"I can’t believe that you are mine," he continued. "You are such a fun, compassionate, sweet, beautiful, confident, strong woman. I would not be who i am today without you." The sweet sentiment was appreciated by Justin's fans, one of whom commented, "Okay, I want the kind of love that you both have!" Another added, "These posts make my heart smile." Hailey clearly feels the same way, posting a romantic gallery of the two, with the caption, "V happy ur my valentine." On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of a cake with "I [heart] U" written on it.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

In January, Justin once again mentioned how much he appreciated Hailey's support over the years while teasing his upcoming sixth studio album. "So grateful for the gifts God has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life," he wrote on social media at the time. "First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife, what a blessing to have the opportunity to grow."

In November, while celebrating her 24th birthday, the "Baby" singer shared another affectionate tribute. "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place," the singer wrote on Instagram along with photos from throughout their relationship. "I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."

The two tied the knot in September 2018, and are waiting to have children, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres in December until Hailey is ready. "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said at the time. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few." Asked what Hailey was waiting for, he answered only, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."