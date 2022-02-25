Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s Divorce Proceedings Take Major Step in Court

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s divorce is finalized nearly two years after initially announcing their split. Page Six reports that Hough filed a declaration for uncontested dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in an LA court. “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the document read. The Dancing With the Stars alum will not receive spousal support from Laich.

Hough filed divorce documents to end her three-year marriage from the hockey player in November 2020. They announced their split just months before. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement to People Magazine at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

As for why they split, it’s said to be due to several reasons. “Julianne and Brooks just can’t get past their problems,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that the couple got into a blow up at a dinner party in front of friends. “Julianne had a dinner party with friends a few months ago, which Brooks came to. They were trying to be lovey-dovey with each other and have a good night with a few friends, but Brooks ended up bringing up some of their issues in front of everyone and it became a big fight.”

Sources also alleged that the former couple couldn’t agree on plans for their future. Hough reportedly wanted more freedom and felt that a committed marriage wasn’t for her anymore.

Despite the breakup, both parties have seemingly moved on. Hough was spotted getting smooches from model Charlie Wilson last fall outside of a restaurant in LA. Before that, she was rumored to be dating Ben Barnes. As it turns out, Barnes and Hough were merely friends who’d been friends for nearly a decade.

Laich has been dating CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir since the summer of 2021. “You are a shining example of kindness, beauty, grace, and most of all – love,” the athlete wrote for his Valentine’s Day Instagram tribute to her. “Thank you for being you, today and every day forward.”