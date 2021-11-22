Julianne Hough Spotted Kissing Model Following Brooks Laich Divorce

Julianne Hough is moving on with model Charlie Wilson amid her divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich. The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted kissing her new flame while picking up takeout in Los Angeles Friday, packing on the PDA with a hug and smooch before putting on their masks to grab their order.

In photos obtained by Page Six, which you can see here, the dancer looks casual cute in a brown, fuzzy jacket, sweatpants and sandals, and the Ursula Wiedmann-represented model matched in a green T-shirt and brown pants. Hough hasn’t confirmed any new romance yet, but if she and Wilson are deciding to make a go at a new relationship, it would be the Safe Haven star’s first public romance since she filed for divorce from Laich a year ago.

Hough and the former NHL player were separated for five months before Hough filed for divorce in November 2020, announcing at the initial split in a joint statement, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Hough and Laich began dating in 2013, marrying in July 2017 after an almost 2-year engagement. Fans speculated that there was trouble in paradise when Laich and Hough quarantined separately at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it wasn’t long before the two announced they had decided to split. Despite reported reconciliation attempts, the two ultimately decided to move on from their marriage. Hough and Laich have yet to finalize their divorce.

While the America’s Got Talent alum was spotted with actor Ben Barnes several times throughout 2020, a source told PEOPLE there was nothing going on romantically, simply that the two had been “friends for eight years.” Meanwhile, Laich has found love with his new girlfriend, CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. The former hockey player and Icelandic athlete made their relationship Instagram-official in August during a romantic trip to Hawaii and regularly share slices of their life together on Instagram.