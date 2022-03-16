Julia Rose Is Officially Single, Breaks up With Jake Paul

Love might just be officially dead, as Julia Rose and Jake Paul have reportedly broken up. Page Six reported that Paul and Rose have ended their on-again, off-again relationship. The pair initially sparked breakup speculation a week prior after Paul tweeted, “Alexa, play ‘I’m Single’ by Jake Paul.”

A source told Page Six that Paul has been seen out in Miami, during which he has reportedly been telling people that he’s a single man. Apparently, he hasn’t been taking the split well. An insider claimed, “He’s devastated.” Even though Paul is supposedly taking the breakup hard, the publication did report that he’s “moved on with other girls.” But, a source added that “still in his heart she was the one.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering that Paul reportedly still has feelings for Rose, it’s possible that they could reunite in the future. At the very least, it seems as though this is something that the influencer-turned-boxer would be interested in. The source continued, “He would like to get back together with her and maybe they will, but they both need to slow down their lives.”

The New York Post reported that Rose and Paul met in 2019 when she portrayed his girlfriend in his music video for “These Days.” They began their romantic relationship in early 2020 shortly after Paul’s split from Tana Mongeau. While the Are You the One? alum and the social media star have since broken up, they were said to be serious during their time together. In the months leading up to their split, there were even rumors that they were headed for marriage.

Rumors began to swirl in August 2021 that they were married after Rose changed her Instagram handle to “@juliarosepaul.” She also tweeted that she was ready for “hot girl summer” to end so that she could prepare for “wifey winter,” per the New York Post. However, Paul set the record straight about those rumors during an interview on Stephanie Haney’s podcast 3 Things to Know. He said, “We are not married. But I see that coming, for sure. I got her a nice promise-ring-slash-pre-engagement ring. I plan on proposing sometime soon. But we’ll see what happens.” Alas, it wasn’t meant to be for the two influencers as they have since gone their separate ways.