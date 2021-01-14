Why Julia Rose and Jake Paul Broke Up

✖

YouTuber Jake Paul and Are You the One? alum Julia Rose had an on-again, off-again relationship throughout much of 2020. In early 2020, it was reported that the two were an item. However, in the spring, they reportedly split. They got back together sometime later in 2020 in an attempt to give their relationship another go. But, in December, Rose confirmed that she was "officially single." So, why did Paul and Rose break up?

In February 2020, Page Six reported that Paul and Rose were dating. They were first spotted together in Miami in January of that year, as they were in town for his boxing match against British YouTuber AnEsonGib. A source told the publication that Paul and Rose had been together in Miami for about a week prior to his Jan. 30 boxing match. They reportedly attended multiple events in the city and even partied with Paul's ex, Tana Mongeau. At an afterparty that they all attended, Rose and Mongeau pretended to get into a fight to prank Paul. They ended their faux argument with a passionate kiss. At the time, a source told Page Six that Paul and Mongeau are "in a great place as friends and she is supportive of Jake's new relationship."

While it was reported in February that Paul and Rose were dating, it was only a couple of months later that they reportedly parted ways. According to Distractify, Paul said on a video blog that his brother, Logan Paul, posted that he wanted Rose to get back together with him. He said, "I'm hungover, depressed, and heartbroken because my girlfriend dumped me because I'm a f—king idiot. Julia if you're watching this, please take me back." Paul added, "Guys if you're in a relationship, don't take what you have for granted." Rose was subsequently linked to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey, who later accused the social media influencer of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend, Paul (Rose has stated that her relationship with Jowsey only lasted a week and that she wasn't looking for anything serious at the time).

Rose and Paul did get back together again at some point towards the end of 2020. Ultimately, the couple once again broke up. In December, during an interview on the YouTube channel Melodical Media, Rose explained why the two split. She explained, "It was only kind of like our second go at it, but you know, it's tough. Having a very public relationship where a lot of people don't see exactly what happened, it's tough. But you know, I don't think either of us are bad people. We are just trying to live our lives and do the best we can."