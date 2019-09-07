Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Share Adorable First Photo of Baby Hudson London

Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead and husband Ant Anstead shared the first photo of their new son Hudson London on Friday, just minutes after he was born. Hudson is the couple’s first child together. Anstead has two children with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has two children from his previous marriage.

The photo shows Anstead holding Hudson London Anstead in her arms in a hospital bed, while Ant looks on.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy,” Anstead wrote in the caption, alongside a blue heart emoji. “Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

Ant shared the same photo, as well as another picture of himself holding Hudson.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead,” Ant wrote in the caption. “I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!”

Anstead and Ant married in December 2018. They announced they were expecting a baby boy in March. Antead shares son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with El Moussa, while Anstead is dad to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15.

After announcing they were expecting Hudson, Anstead frequently shared baby bump updates on Instagram. She posted her final baby bump update on Aug. 30, announcing she was giving birth via a scheduled c-section.

“I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally,” she explained. “I really don’t feel comfortable trying to go down that route again. Bray was 8lbs 13oz – after pushing for hours and hours – he was just stuck and his heart rate was dropping.”

Anstead continued, “Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we’ve decided to take. The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I’m not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I’m definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown.”

In June, the Christina on the Coast star shared a 29-week update, showing how hectic the month of June was for her family.

“[Daughter Taylor Reese] had tonsil surgery — her recovery was rough (luckily after 3 weeks she’s all healed up!), [Ant Anstead] tore his bicep and had to have surgery (ouch!) and Tay & [son Brayden James] got some not so fun virus that’s going around… needless to say… June and it’s gloom are almost over and we are ready for July,” she wrote at the time. “Officially [29 weeks pregnant] and dealing with some major heartburn… but we are in the home stretch… Time to start preparing the nursery.”

