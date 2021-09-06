Jonathan Scott Reveals Series Idea for Working With Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been together for a little over two years now and the HGTV star continues to gush over his girlfriend, leaving fans in awe of their relationship. While they both work in show business, they have yet to work on a series together. However, Jonathan’s brother Drew Scott came up with a creative idea on how they could possibly make that happen.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Scott revealed he not only feels he’s “dating up” when it comes to his relationship with the New Girl actress, but that his brother suggested they may be able to combine their creative abilities and bring a new piece of entertainment to fans. “Drew actually came up with a good concept, because Zooey is obsessed with real estate,” he revealed. “It’s a show where Zooey looks online. We find [random] houses … and fix them up.”

He then joked: “Is someone going to say now if Zooey Deschanel just walks up to their door and knocks on it and says, ‘Hey, this guy will fix your house if you want it!” While Scott revealed that his girlfriend likes the business he’s in, she actually confessed earlier this year that she used to watch the Property Brothers on HGTV before she started her romance. “You know, it’s like one of those shows, like, I always liked and I would like, it was like relaxing,” she said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “Like, it’s so nice. you know, at the beginning of the show, the house doesn’t look good. The end of that show, the house looks great and it’s like, fun to watch, you know, all the way through. And I was always like, ‘Oh, this is like a show I put on. I like, relax.’”

While it was a show she became a huge fan of, she never thought she would actually meet the Scott brothers. However, after an episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” the two met while being accompanied by their siblings, and the rest was history. While watching Property Brothers is satisfying to her, she also noted how handy it is to have a handyman around to help her fix things around the house. “It’s great because he fixes everything,” she confessed. “He can fix anything. It’s amazing. He just like, gets out his tool kit and he fixes stuff. He’s so great.”