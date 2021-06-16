Zooey Deschanel Reveals If She Watched 'Property Brothers' Before Dating Jonathan Scott

✖

Zooey Deschanel recently revealed that she actually used to watch Property Brothers before dating Jonathan Scott. Not only that, but she was a fan of it. During an interview with Sirius XM's Radio Andy, the actress admitted that she thought the show was rather "relaxing" to watch.

"You know, it's like one of those shows, like, I always liked and I would like, it was like relaxing," she said according to Just Jared. "Like, it's so nice. You know, at the beginning of the show, the house doesn't look good. The end of that show, the house looks great and it's like fun to watch, you know, all the way through. And I was always like, 'Oh, this is like a show I put on. I like relax.'"

"I always felt like relaxing to me, but I never like even thought like, 'Oh, I would, you know, meet Jonathan' and that like never even crossed my mind. So when we ended up doing, we did Carpool Karaoke together, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, he's just the nicest person.'" She also noted that he helps her around the house because he's a pretty handy guy that can fix a long of things, and obviously has an eye for decorating as well.

"It's great because he fixes everything," she said. "He can fix anything. It's amazing. He just like gets out his tool kit and he fixes stuff. He's so great. Yeah, He's just, I'll be like, 'Oh, the fridge is broken,' or, you know, 'Oh, that, uh, the picture needs to be hung up.' He can do everything. It's so nice. And then I like decor and stuff like that. So like, I love buying, you know, I like buying things."

The two have been making headlines ever since they started seeing each other after their appearance on the James Corden show. While they kept quiet about their romance early on, it was obvious the two were gushing over one another. At first, Scott wouldn't publicly reveal who he was dating but did say he was seeing someone he really liked. Then, when the couple finally came out and showed fans they were in fact together, ever since, onlookers have loved keeping a close eye. Over the last several months, they've had nothing but great things to say about each other and their relationship as they've grown more serious while approaching a year together soon.