Jonathan Scott Dishes on 'Proposal' Pressure Amid Zooey Deschanel Romance

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott is facing pressure to propose to his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, but it's not coming from his family or the New Girl star. Scott's fans hope he pops the question to Deschanel sooner rather than later. Deschanel, 43, and Scott, 45, have been dating since 2019 after meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

"Every now and then somebody asks about that and I'm like, 'Hey, whoa, whoa, pressure. We'll get there,'" Scott told Entertainment Tonight Canada while promoting the new season of Celebrity IOU. "You'll be the first to know, I'm sure."

ET Canada asked Scott if he gets asked daily when he and Deschanel will get engaged. "Yes, in fact, this is that one for today," Scott joked. He later said their focus is on Deschanel's children right now. She and her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik are parents to daughter Elsie Otter, 7, and son Charlie Wolf, 6. They just celebrated Charlie's sixth birthday, Scott said.

Deschanel and Scott met in August 2019 when they filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott. After Deschanel and Pechenik announced their separation, Deschanel and Scott went public with their romance. Deschanel's divorce was finalized in June 2020.

In December 2021, Scott and Deschanel took their relationship to the next level by buying a home together in Los Angeles. Scott outlined the process in the winter 2022 issue of the Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine. The house was built in 1938 and designed by architect Gerard Colcord. Deschanel's children were instant fans of the home.

"When we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House," Scott wrote. "And you know what happens when you name something, whether it's a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House."

The new season of Celebrity IOU debuts on Monday, May 15 on HGTV. Season 6 features episodes with Heidi Klum, Jay Leno, Kristin Davis, and other celebrities who join the Scott brothers to renovate a home for someone important in their lives. Deschanel appeared on one of the first episodes.

"Every time we wrap a season we're like, 'This is incredible. How does it get any better?' [And then] we'll get a text and it'll say, 'So and so wants to do this,'" Scott told Entertainment Tonight of the series. "You have Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, all of these incredible talents who want to be part of this giving back. We have the best job in the world."