Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Take Big Step in Their Relationship

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have taken a major step in their relationship: they have purchased their first home together! The couple, who have been dating since August 2019, are the proud owners of a stunning 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord located in Los Angeles, California, which they sweetly dubbed their “own forever home.”

The couple made the exciting announcement on social media on Tuesday, Dec. 28, with the former New Girl star teasing that she and Scott had some “big news” as she retweeted a post from her Property Brothers boyfriend. In his tweet, Scott revealed to fans that he and Deschanel “bought our OWN forever home!” Scott went on to share the home is “a full blown reno,” and in true Scott brothers fashion, fans can follow along with the renovation project “over the next few issues” of his and his twin brother, Drew Scott’s, magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

In a personal essay shared inside the January issue of the magazine, Scott opened up about finding their dream home. The HGTV star admitted that while he has long called a family compound in Las Vegas home, the more Deschanel showed him “her Los Angeles – the parks she went to growing up, the neighborhoods where she made memories with her closest friends – the more I found myself in love with an Angeleno, and with L.A., too.” Not long after, the pair began scrolling through real estate listings, eventually coming across their new home, with Scott writing that as they “pulled up the drive, it just seemed…magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House.”

After putting an offer on “Park House” in early May of 2020, the sale closed in June. While Scott and Deschanel had hoped to be moved in by Christmas of that year, they have faced delays with their renovations, with Scott noting, “literally everyone on the planet who was building or renovating anything over the last two years is experiencing delays.” The couple aren’t letting the setbacks get to them, as they have “the rest of our lives together.”

Writing of their life together, Scott shared, “We have each other, and we have time-the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house. Our dream home, where we’ll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we’ll play host to friends and family.” In addition to the couple, the house will also serve as a home Deschanel’s two children – son Charlie Wolf, 4, and daughter, Elsie Otter, 5 – whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.