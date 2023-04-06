Zooey Deschanel Fuels 'New Girl' Reboot Rumors

More than four years after it came to an end, the cast and crew of New Girl could be gearing up for a reunion. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, series star Zooey Deschanel addressed the long-standing rumors that a reunion could eventually happen, the actress revealing that she hasn't struck down the idea of a reunion and would be open to returning for a reunion or reboot of the hit sitcom, which ran on Fox from 2011 through 2018.

Asked about the possibility of returning to the sitcom, Deschanel told the outlet that she "definitely had a wonderful time and would be very happy to revisit" the series. However, the actress admitted that she wouldn't necessarily jump right on the bandwagon, explaining, "It kind of depends on the circumstance. I wouldn't want to spend the rest of my life doing reboots."

Although a reunion doesn't currently seem to be in the works, this is not the first time someone connected to the sitcom has addressed rumors of a potential return. In 2021, creator Elizabeth Meriwether spoke about the possibility of a reunion during a Zoom for Variety's Virtual TV Festival, sharing, "I think we need a little more water under the bridge is what I'll say, but yeah. When it feels right, when the universe says it's time, I will be there with my little tippy-tap computer writing stuff."

Originally premiering on Fox in 2011, New Girl starred Deschanel as Jess Day, a quirky woman in her late 20s who moves out of her home when she catches her live-in boyfriend cheating on her there. In haste and desperation, she answers an ad on Craiglist and moves into a loft with three men: Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.). The sitcom focused on the group of friends and their new co-ed living situation, as well as the disparity in ambitions and expectations between bachelors in their late 20s and a heartbroken woman like Jess. Along with Deschanel, New Girl starred Hannah Simone as Cece, Jess' long-time best friend and Lamorne Morris as Winston Bishop, who takes Coach's room when he moves out to live with a girlfriend.

While it seems fans will ultimately have to wait a bit longer for any potential for a New Girl reunion, they can currently binge the series. All seven seasons of New Girl are currently available to stream on both Hulu and Peacock.