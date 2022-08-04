'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Gets Candid About Becoming 'Bonus Dad' to Zooey Deschanel's Kids

Jonathan Scott may not have any children of his own, but he has seamlessly become an "insta-dad" to girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's two children – Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 5. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Property Brother's star opened up on stepping into parenthood in his relationship with the former New Girl star, dubbing their dynamic, "one big happy family."

Reflecting on his relationship with Deschanel, Scott shared that "family's very important for us and we've got two kids," referencing the actress' two young children, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. Scott went on to call himself a "bonus dad," a role he took on after he and Deschanel began dating in 2019. However, prior to that, Scott had an inkling that children would be in his future.

"We were filming one of our shows in Toronto and we wrapped filming, and we threw a party for all of our crew. We had a tarot card reader at this party that we thought, you know, 'This'll be fun. Everybody will enjoy,'" he recalled. "When she was doing my cards she's like, 'Ah, yes. You will be a father within the year.' And I'm like -- 'Missing some key information, there!' 'Cause I wasn't even dating anyone at the time. Three months later, I met Zooey. We then started dating, never even thought of it until all of a sudden — I was the insta dad."

Scott and Deschanel first met on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August 2019 alongside their siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel. Although rumors swirled about a possible romance in the weeks that followed, the two did not go public with their relationship until October 2019, when they went Instagram official. At the time, both Scott and Deschanel shared photos from their trip to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

In addition to taking on the role of "bonus dad," Scott recently took on another important role: uncle. In May, Drew and his wife Linda Phan welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Parker James Scott. Scott told ET that his goal is to be the cool uncle, sharing, "when he gets a little older, I'm gonna spoil that kid, get him all hopped up on sugar, send him home. It'll be great." With Deschanel's children coming "over all the time with the nephews, the nieces and everyone's friends," Scott said that he "can just imagine as Parker gets older, it's gonna be one big happy family."