'Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott Face Off in HGTV's 'Brother vs. Brother: No Rules'

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are reigniting their sibling rivalry for a brand new challenge in Brother vs. Brother: No Rules. The brothers will put their house-flipping skills to the ultimate test in the six-episode season, which premieres Jan. 11 on HGTV and features a surprising twist that will truly take the competition up a notch.

After Drew walked away the victor of Season 7, Brother vs. Brother: No Rules gives the Scotts a new twist to contend with – zero constraints on budgets, renovations or house locations. With no limits, there are endless possibilities, and it's anything goes as the HGTV stars take it to the max to add the most value to their chosen properties – a hillside fixer-upper for Drew and a beach-adjacent home for Jonathan.

"After competing in my own neighborhood last season, I walked away the winner, and there's no way I'm going to let Jonathan take the title away from me," said Drew in a statement. "I want my shot to win in L.A., and now that I live here too, it will be a fair fight that I plan to win," added Jonathan. "These are some of our wildest renos ever, and it will all come down to who does it best."

As the Scotts compete for the coveted prize – the title of Best Brother – they'll have plenty of special guests stopping by, including older brother JD, who will referee the action, Jonathan's girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, and a variety of other stars from HGTV, Food Network and discovery+, who will offer their insight and judge the weekly challenges.

This season's illustrious lineup of judges includes David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home), Alex Guarnaschelli (Alex vs. America), Breegan Jane (The House My Wedding Bought), Trixie Mattel (Trixie Motel), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), Veronica Valencia (Revealed) and Kendra Wilkinson (Kendra Sells Hollywood).

The winner of each weekly challenge will be rewarded with special opportunities to do everything from operating the Mars Rover at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab to taking a ride in an iconic vehicle from the Petersen Automotive Museum. The loser, meanwhile, will be given a number of humiliating tasks, including cleaning up after the winner and his date enjoy an elaborate dinner or being sawed in half by the winning brother at L.A.'s famed Magic Castle.



"This season promises to be like no other, may the best brother win," Drew teased in a statement, as Jonathan added, "This time, the only rule is there are no rules. All's fair in love, war and Brother vs. Brother." A portion of the proceeds from the Brother vs. Brother home sales will go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger, which is working with No Kid Hungry to solve childhood hunger. Brother vs. Brother: No Rules premieres Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.