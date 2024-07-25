Billy Ray Cyrus and Estranged Wife Firerose's Leaked Audio Fight Was Over Nicki Minaj Concert, Say Sources

Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly had an opportunity to join Nicki Minaj on stage, but a source says his estranged wife didn’t want him to accept the offer.

Billy Ray Cyrus and his estranged wife Firerose got into a big fight over Nicki Minaj. Recently, audio surfaced of the pair in an argument, with Cyrus heard angrily berating Firerose. Now, a source claims it's because Cyrus had been invited to appear as a "surprise guest" at a Nicki Minaj concert, but Firerose didn't want him to do it.

"He was really excited about it and couldn't wait for the opportunity," an insider told Us Weekly. "But Firerose didn't want him to take the offer because the next morning she had a meeting that she wanted him to attend with her and she wanted them to get a good night's sleep." Cyrus assured his spouse that he would get home early, but she still "wasn't happy" about it, allegedly.

"She started a fight with Billy Ray and even got physical, hitting him. Billy eventually gave in and agreed not to perform at the Nicki concert," the insider claimed. "He wanted to cool off and so he decided to go sleep out in a cabin in the backyard of their Tennessee home which he also uses as his music room."

However, a second source denied these claims, telling Us Weekly that Firerose was not responsible for "any sort of physical violence" in their relationship. "It's unfortunate that the real abuser continues to spin his story," the insider claimed. "These allegations from him came out after she shared her truth [in early filings] which then caused his story to grow and evolve."

The initial source added that Cyrus' comments were a result of his growing frustration. "Firerose was upset he did that so she started recording on her phone and picked the lock of the cabin which is when the audio can be heard of him going off on her," they said. "It had just become too much at that point. He isn't proud of the things he said but she had just pushed him past his boiling point."

Cyrus and Firerose, a fellow singer, went public with their relationship in 2022. They married a year later, in October 2023. In early June, it was revealed that Cyrus filed to divorce Firerose after seven months of marriage. TMZ reported that the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer officially filed the paperwork in May, citing their date of separation as May 22, 2024. The