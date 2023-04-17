Zooey Deschanel Talks Playing 'Fairy Hotel Mother' in New Ad

It's spring, which means there will be more traveling from consumers for spring break and family vacations. And to help travelers ease the frustrations of booking a hotel, Choice Hotels has teamed up with Zooey Deschanel for a new ad. PopCulture.com spoke to Deschanel about her role in the new commercial where she plays the "Fairy Hotel Mother."

"I play the 'Fairy Hotel Mother' who helps people find the best hotel for their needs using magic to show them what their stays will be like at the different Choice Hotels," Deschanel told PopCulture.com in an email interview. "I was excited to partner with Choice because I like that they have so many hotels to choose from that suit the many varying needs of different travelers. I love traveling and am very happy to help people find the best place to stay for their vacations or business trips."

Deschanel went on to talk about how much she enjoyed filming the commercial. "We shot the spots in Phoenix at the Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center and Comfort Hotels Suites Scottsdale Talking Stick Entertainment District," she explained. "I enjoyed the local flair that was incorporated into these properties and all of the interesting features they had to offer like unique artwork and lovely outdoor spaces. We had a wonderful crew and cast as well as terrific directors."

Choice Hotels said that 92% of millennials say finding the best hotel deal is important when finding the right hotel. But due to the number of websites promising the lowest price, consumers can get confused about choosing the best option, which leads to Deschanel coming in and making their hotel booking worries disappear.

"When it comes to finding the right hotel, it depends on the purpose of my trip and who I'm traveling with when I am making the decision," she stated. "That's what I love so much about the Choice family of hotels, there's a hotel for every trip! So many to choose from."

Deschanel, 43, is known for her roles in the Fox series New Girl and movies such as 500 Days of Summer, Almost Famous and Elf. She is also a successful musician as she is one half of the musical duo She & Him with M. Ward. Deschanel has been nominated for multiple Golden Globe Awards for her role in New Girl and earned a Grammy Nomination for her song "So Long" for the movie Winnie the Pooh.