Blake Lively's Perfect Three-Word Response to Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently found themselves the subject of divorce speculation, prompting Lively to deliver a succinct yet strong response that has fans cheering. The actress, known for her role in Gossip Girl, took to social media to promote her husband's latest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

A concerned follower expressed relief at seeing the couple's public displays of affection, admitting to having encountered rumors of their supposed separation. The fan's comment read: "You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn't believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple." Lively's response was a simple, "Haha they wish," accompanied by a laughing emoji—conclusively dispelling the rumors.

The duo's relationship, spanning over a decade with four children, has been a subject of public fascination. Their affinity for playful banter and mutual trolling on social media is well known, making Lively's recent earnest support of Reynolds' work all the more noteworthy.

In her tribute, Lively shared an intimate moment captured on the Deadpool set, featuring a kiss with her husband in full superhero regalia. She also delighted fans with a video montage that illustrated Reynolds' nods to millennial culture in his films, acknowledging his real-life partnership with Lively.

The compilation highlighted various pop culture references embedded in the Deadpool franchise, from nostalgic musical moments featuring Avril Lavigne and 'NSYNC to nods towards franchises like Harry Potter and Frozen. Lively declared at the end of the clip, "I have never felt more seen."

Their united front was on full display at the New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, where the couple graced the red carpet together. During the premiere, Reynolds took a moment to show his appreciation towards Lively and their children, even publicly revealing their youngest daughter's name for the first time.

His heartfelt words on stage included: "I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who's here. Her outfit is amazing – spoiler alert! I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that in the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life." He added, "But I love that my entire family is here." As Deadpool & Wolverine prepares for its theatrical release on Friday, July 26, the spotlight on Lively and Reynolds' relationship continues to shine.