Zooey Deschanel Reveals Why She Thought 'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Ghosted Her at First

Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott almost immediately knew there was something special between them when they met while making a Carpool Karaoke episode with their siblings in 2019. However, their relationship got off to a rocky start after cameras stopped rolling because Deschanel, 42, thought Scott, 44, was ghosting her. It turns out she didn't hear from him for days because for a reason out of the HGTV star's hands.

In a new Bustle interview, Scott said the heat between the two was immediate on the set of Carpool Karaoke. "I was flirting so bad that they had to edit it down," Scott recalled. If everything was going so well, why didn't Scott respond to Deschanel's text for four days? Cell phone service was to blame, he said.

After they finished filming the episode with Deschanel's sister Emily Deschanel and Scott's twin brother Drew Scott, Scott went on a horseback riding trip in the Rocky Mountains. There was no cell phone service, so he could not immediately respond. After the trip was over, the New Girl star was the first person he texted.

"The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me," Scott told Bustle. Although it had been a few days, Deschanel responded. "She was like, 'Oh, this guy likes me,'" Scott said. "And we've literally talked every single day since. It's been the best three years of my life."

Deschanel told Bustle she had to get used to Scott's social media presence, which is a little more open than she was. While she used to keep her private life out of the spotlight, Scott's fans expect to see a bigger window into his life. "[Jonathan's] from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him for him," she said. "I'm like, 'He's so nice, kind, funny, and smart, why wouldn't I want to tell everybody?'"

Scott and Deschanel's relationship took a serious turn in December when they bought a house together. Last month, they showed off the completed renovations to the place in the latest issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. The Los Angeles home was built in 1938 and was nicknamed "Park House" by Deschanel's children, Charlie Wolfe and Elsie Otter, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Although the home was renovated to modern standards, Deschanel said the couple wanted to retain the home's personality. "I grew up in a 1920s Spanish-style house, and I've always loved older homes," Deschanel said in the April issue of Reveal. "Modern is cool, but it doesn't have the same draw for me. I love the character of old houses, the personality."