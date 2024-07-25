Actor Thommy Schiavo Dies After Fall From Balcony

Brazilian actor Thommy Schiavo has died after falling from a two-story balcony. The actor, best known for his role in the Brazilian telenovela Pantanal, fell from his second-floor apartment in Cuiabá during the early hours of Saturday, July 20, the Mato Grosso Civil Police said, per local outlet G1. He was 39.

Surveillance camera footage reviewed by police showed the actor standing up after lying on the floor. Schiavo reportedly lost his balance and tipped over the railing, falling to his death. Police said the actor was found face down without apparent injuries after falling approximately four meters (13 feet). He was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the police report, Schiavo had gone out with friends to drink at a neighborhood store before returning to his apartment.

Schiavo was a well-known face on Brazilian TV and is best remembered for his role on Pantanal, Brazilian telenovela written by Bruno Luperi and based on the 1990 telenovela of the same name. On the series, the actor starred as João Zoinho, who memorably shared a same-sex kiss with actor Silvero Pereira, per Metro, something rare on Brazilian TV and a major milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in the country. His other credits include Paraíso, Beleza Pura, Além do Tempo, and Cordel Encantado, among others. His father, Horácio Ramos, told TV Fronteira that his son had recently finished filming a new soap opera.

"It's a painful moment, it hurts so much that there's no way to explain it. We spoke every day, every day it was 'good morning, good afternoon', he would call me for anything, I would call him for anything. He was such a dear person. Thommy was a fantastic person, loved by everyone," Ramos said. "The people at Globo are all in shock there. He is a very loved person at Globo. He went there and won over the people, with his simple, humble way. Loved by everyone."

Tributes have poured in for the actor since news of his passing broke. His Pantanal co-star Leandro Lima wrote on Instagram, "I'm still stunned, trying to digest all of this. Thommy was a guy with a huge heart, always ready to help, he loved the countryside, animals and taking care of people." Pereira, meanwhile, called the actor "a great partner in crime. You were always very careful with everyone and always willing to help, to collaborate. So sad, shocked by what happened!"

Schiavo is survived by his 1-year-old daughter, whom he shared with his wife, Angra Monaliz, a make-up artist who he met on set.