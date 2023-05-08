'New Girl' Star Zooey Deschanel's New TV Show Has a Premiere Date

New Girl star Zooey Deschanel has a new show on the horizon, and it's all about food. What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel explores the ingredients of your favorite foods and the hard truths behind them. The unscripted series debuts on Warner Bros. Discovery's Max on Tuesday, May 23.

The six-episode series features Deschanel taking on different food-related topics in each episode. In the first, she tackles fat, with correspondents Carlos Parisi and Sophia Roe joining her to explore how it can be nutritious. Fruit, cereal, greens, grain, and chocolate are the topics for the rest of Season 1. Kevin Curry, Dariany Santana, and Paola Velez also serve as correspondents in the series.

"Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat," reads the official logline. "In the supermarket and in our own kitchens, Zooey explores common food mysteries and reveals the shocking truths big food manufacturers want to hide as she uncovers simple solutions to the question, 'What am I eating?'"

What Am I Eating? was produced by Candle Media's ATTN:. Deschanel serves as an executive producer, alongside Jeffrey L. Weaver, Tracy Wares, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Mike Vainisi, Jessie Surovell, Taye Shuayb, and Tom Werner.

The series is among the launch titles for Max, the rebranded version of HBO Max. Existing HBO Max subscribers will continue to have access to their plan for six months after the launch. All their history and watch lists will migrate to Max. There are three subscription levels – Max Ad-Lite ($9.99/month or $99.99/year); Max Ad Free ($15.99/month or $149.99/year); and Max Ultimate Ad Free ($19.99/month or $199.99/year).

Deschanel is best known for starring as Jessica Day on Fox's New Girl, which is now streaming on Hulu and Peacock. The show earned her an Emmy nomination in 2012. Since the series ended in 2018, she voiced Bridget in the Trolls sequels Trolls World Tour and the upcoming Trolls Band Together. She also starred in an episode of Apple TV+'s Physical. Deschanel is also one-half of the pop duo She & Him with M.Ward. Their most recent album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, was released in July 2022.