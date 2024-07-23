'Teen Mom' Dad Nathan Griffith Facing Years in Prison

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has not had the best of luck with men, and that includes her second baby daddy, Nathan Griffith. The two share a minor son, Kaiser, who has been featured on the MTV docuseries. Evans and Griffith's relationship was rocky from the start, and as of lately, he's been estranged from Kaiser's life. But he may be estranged even longer as The Ashley reports that Griffith has been incarcerated since June 2024 and remains in a prison in Nevada for nearly a month, but the Teen Mom 2 dad has even bigger problems to deal with.

Griffith was kicked out of the Veteran's Court program he was sentenced to in 2023 after he pleaded guilty to attacking his sister via attempted assault by strangulation. He reportedly was booted because he did not "adhere to the programming rules and policies."

The site previously reported that he agreed to the terms when he initially pleaded guilty. He was to abide by the terms and follow his sober living placement. He was also not to use or possess drugs or alcohol. Griffith was also mandated to have a set curfew, attend counseling sessions, agree to have his cell phone monitored, and not use anyone else's phone or allowing anyone to use his phone.

Griffith was under the Veteran's program due to his previous serving in the U.S. Marines Corp. Due to being kicked out of the program, Griffith will no longer be out on probation. His conviction will be reinstated as "Attempted Battery by Strangulation" on a permanent record. He faces a minimum prison term of two years (with a max of 15 years), as well as paid fines.

He has reportedly bee estranged from his son Kaiser for nearly two years. In previous court appearances, he admitted he was unfit to assist in Kaiser's care.