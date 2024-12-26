Jodie Turner-Smith wants Joshua Jackson to pay up. The Queen & Slim actress alleged in new court documents filed earlier this week that her ex-husband has not paid her child support or spousal support since news of their divorce went public.

Turner-Smith, 38, alleges in court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 23 that Jackson, 46, has not paid child support for their 4-year-old daughter Juno since October 2023. She’s requesting that he pay her $8,543 in retroactive child support for every month that has passed since October 2023, as well as $28,641 per month in retroactive spousal support.

She’s also requesting the Doctor Odyssey star pay $250,000 in attorney and forensic accountant fees.

She claims that after they were married, she took on a caregiver role for their daughter while Jackson “continued to advance in his acting career.” She alleges that he has been a successful actor for more than 30 years, but that she’s younger and not as established as him. She says that Jackson has always made more money than her and ran up her legal fees when he tried to gain sole custody of Juno.

She says he is “reneging” on his alleged promise to “always support” her financially. She said in the documents that all she wants is to be able to purchase a home in Los Angeles and support her daughter.

In October, she told Glamour in her Woman of the Year cover story that co-parenting can get “complicated.”

“It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up, with someone because you’re used to being with your child all the time,” she shared. “But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out.”

“Each parent has a different life and especially if the reason why you’re splitting up is because you have different lives, it’s only further complicated by how you’re going to co-parent.”

Turner-Smith and Jackson married in December 2019 after meeting at Usher’s 40th birthday party in 2018. “When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand,” Turner-Smith told Seth Meyers on his eponymous late-night show in 2021. “We’re in a two-, three-year one-night stand now.” They welcomed Juno in April 2020.

She filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek actor in October 2023, listing Sept. 13, 2023 as their date of separation and citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the end of their marriage. She initially requested 50/50 shared custody of Juno and requested that spousal support be taken off the table for both her and Jackson. There is no prenuptial agreement.