Jessica Simpson Crushing Hard on Husband’s ‘Shoe Game’

Jessica Simpson‘s husband’s shoe game is strong!

The designer used Instagram Saturday to share a snap of her husband, Eric Johnson, sporting a pair of toe shoes as the pair headed out for some fresh air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson’s toe shoes were of the running variety, and are minimalist shoes with separated toes that are designed to support barefoot-style running. Judging by Simpson’s witty caption, though, the shoes also seem to be good for something else.

“My husband’s shoe game makes me want to bang,” the mom of two cracked, adding the hashtags “morning walk” and “Shoe Crush Saturday.”

Simpson often shares #ShoeCrushSaturday post, although the footwear featured is usually more of the designer variety rather than running attire.

Her last post of the footwear variety came in November, when she posted a pair of red velvet Prada heels with a navy strap and gold buckle detailing.

“‘Tis the season,” she wrote.

‘Tis the season #PRADA #ShoeCrushSaturday A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Simpson and Johnson are parents to daughter Maxwell and son Ace, and Simpson also uses the social media platform to share shots of her two kids.

In December, she posted a sun-filled snap of Maxwell sitting on a set of steps before school, surrounded by pumpkins.

“Morning sunshine,” Simpson wrote.

The previous month, she marked Ace’s first trip to a NFL game with his dad, who previously played in the league.

Morning sunshine #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessicasimpson