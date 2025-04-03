Star Actor’s Girlfriend Reveals She’s Only Seen 2 of His Movies

Celebrated Indian performer Aamir Khan recently introduced his romantic partner, Gauri Spratt, to journalists during a media gathering, where an unexpected revelation surprised many attendees. Despite dating one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed stars, Spratt acknowledged she has viewed just two films from Khan’s extensive filmography, according to Hindustan Times.

The disclosure occurred when reporters asked Spratt to name her favorite works from Khan’s career spanning decades. She admitted her limited familiarity with his cinematic achievements, prompting Khan to explain her background. “She grew up in Bangalore, and her exposure was to different kinds of films and arts. So she doesn’t watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, too,” Khan clarified during the interaction.

Spratt confirmed she had watched only Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan, both viewed “years ago.” This admission raised eyebrows considering Khan’s status as one of India’s most influential performers, with numerous blockbusters and critically acclaimed projects to his credit.

When questioned whether this unfamiliarity with Khan’s professional accomplishments affected their relationship dynamic, both partners suggested it actually strengthened their connection. They expressed that it allows Spratt to “not see him as a superstar but as a partner,” Hindustan Times reported. Khan mentioned he would particularly like Spratt to watch his directorial venture Taare Zameen Par, which is being re-released in theaters as part of his retrospective festival titled Cinema Ka Jadugar.

The couple shared details about their relationship timeline during the event. Though they initially met 25 years ago, they lost contact and reconnected approximately two years back, eventually beginning their romantic relationship around 18 months ago. “I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was,” Khan explained about their connection.

Spratt, who has professional ties to the beauty industry, expressed what attracted her to Khan. “I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring,” she stated, to which Khan humorously responded, “And after all that, you found me?”

According to The Times of India, Spratt manages a hairdressing enterprise in Bangalore and also holds a position at Khan’s production company. She is a mother to a six-year-old son and comes from a mixed Tamil and Irish heritage. The publication also noted that Spratt was previously married and had recently been introduced to Khan’s professional circle, including prominent Bollywood figures Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

At 60 years old, Khan maintains positive relationships with his former spouses, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. During the media event, he addressed questions about potential marriage plans with Spratt, saying, “I don’t know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi (I don’t know whether marriage suits me at this age). My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives.”

The actor has reportedly arranged private security for Spratt to help her adjust to the increased public attention that comes with being associated with a prominent entertainment figure. At a recent pre-birthday celebration, Khan made a playful reference to his acclaimed film Lagaan, joking that “Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi” (Bhuvan finally found his Gauri), The Times of India reported.