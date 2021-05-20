Jessica Alba Reveals She Cried After Cringeworthy Moment Her Daughter Walked in on Her and Husband Cash Warren

✖

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren made an awkward revelation during a new episode of Alba's YouTube series Getting Honest this week. During a conversation with fellow parents Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman, Alba and Warren revealed that their daughter Haven one walked in on them during an intimate moment. While Warren said the moment was hilarious, Alba said she began crying!

"It was the worst," Warren, 42, said in a clip PEOPLE published Wednesday. "We like spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, 'I can't believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.'" Alba, 40, said she started crying, and then called up Warren's sister Koa. "She's so good at helping us through challenges, I feel like she just has such a kind, gentle soul," Alba said.

After Haven, now 9, saw her parents, she ran downstairs. Warren caught up with Haven to talk about what she saw because they decided it would be impossible to pretend it never happened. That would have been impossible anyway since Haven already texted Koa before they got Warren's sister on the phone, Alba said. "She went right in and told everyone," the Honest Company founder explained. "I went downstairs and said, 'Haven, I bet that's the last time you walk into our room without knocking,'" Warren recalled. "Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson."

Celebrities have a history of sharing "our children walked in on us" stories. During an episode of his Daddy Issues podcast in June 2019, Dean McDermott said his son Jack walked in on him and Tori Spelling having sex. In a June 2018 episode of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith said she once walked in on her parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, having sex. This was news to Pinkett Smith, who did not remember this at all. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry said she has "scarred" her children for life because they walked in on her.

Alba and Warren are also parents to daughter Honor, 12, and son Hayes, 3. On April 28, Alba celebrated her 40th birthday, Alba celebrated the day by sharing a fun family photo. "My heart is full of hope and everything I do in life is for you," she wrote. While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Alba called turning 40 "so weird" because as a kid, you think turning 40 means you are a "grown-a— person." Once you reach 40 though, "You're like, 'I guess this is what it is'... You know you have so much more life out there to live. I feel like everything is just sort of connecting in a really cool way."