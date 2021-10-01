Jenny McCarthy Spills Details on Marriage to ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg on 7th Anniversary

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy has spoken effusively about her marriage to Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg in the past, and in honor of their 7th wedding anniversary she continued the trend. In a new interview on The Rachael Ray Show, McCarthy opened up to Ray about how they recently renewed their wedding vows and how they keep the spark going seven years in.

“We just celebrated our 7-year anniversary. And I can’t even believe that we’ve made it seven years,” McCarthy joked. “Which is a good thing because it feels like it’s only been about a year. Everything’s still really exciting.”

Both of their careers are busy at the moment, so they’ve had to adapt to time apart. “We still FaceTime-sleep together every night that we’re not together,” McCarthy admitted. “We’re just lucky in love.” McCarthy and Wahlberg renewed their vows at the end of August with a backyard ceremony.

Wahlberg gave fans a glimpse of the ceremony in a series of photos he later shared to Instagram. The romantic images, shared alongside a sweet message the Blue Bloods actor penned to his wife to mark the occasion, showed Wahlberg and McCarthy casually dressed as Reverend Ray McElroy presided over the vow renewal ceremony. In a second image in the gallery, Wahlberg and McCarthy could be seen resting their foreheads together, looking more in love than ever. In the caption, Wahlberg reflected on their seven years of marriage, writing, “Seven years – no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg.”

“To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day – is to be truly blessed,” Wahlberg continued. “Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady.”

The actor went on to thank McElroy, who he called his “friend and Minister, for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing.” He also reflected the number seven, noting, “‘Seven = Completion. Perfection.’ So grateful to be able to ‘renew’ gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever.” The sweet post drew up plenty of comments, with McCarthy writing, “I don’t need to tell the world how lucky I am. But I plan on telling the world how lucky I am, every year, on our Anniversary. You are the LOVE of my life. I adore you, mister.”