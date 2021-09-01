Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy Renew Wedding Vows on 7th Anniversary

✖

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy marked their seventh wedding anniversary in a poignant way. As the couple marked the milestone on Tuesday, seven years after they said "I do" at the historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois, the couple celebrated the special occasion by renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony in their backyard.

Wahlberg gave fans a glimpse of the ceremony in a series of photos he later shared to Instagram. The romantic images, shared alongside a sweet message the Blue Bloods actor penned to his wife to mark the occasion, showed Wahlberg and McCarthy casually dressed as Reverend Ray McElroy presided over the vow renewal ceremony. In a second image in the gallery, Wahlberg and McCarthy could be seen resting their foreheads together, looking more in love than ever. In the caption, Wahlberg reflected on their seven years of marriage, writing, "Seven years - no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg."

"To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day - is to be truly blessed," Wahlberg continued. "Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady."

The actor went on to thank McElroy, who he called his "friend and Minister, for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing." He also reflected the number seven, noting, "'Seven = Completion. Perfection.' So grateful to be able to 'renew' gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever." The sweet post drew up plenty of comments, with McCarthy writing, "I don't need to tell the world how lucky I am. But I plan on telling the world how lucky I am, every year, on our Anniversary. You are the LOVE of my life. I adore you, mister."

McCarthy marked their anniversary on her own account by sharing a video of the couple over the years. The clip documented their journey from children to today and highlighted key moments in their lives, including when they walked down the aisle. She wrote, "Dreams do come true. Happy Anniversary, my love. I adore and love you. Infinity." Wahlberg later shared the post to his own account, commenting, "My wife made this. I have no words. Going back to my box of tissues and crying some more. Love you Mrs W."

McCarthy and Wahlberg tied the knot at the historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois, in August 2014, just months after Wahlberg dropped to one knee and popped the question in April of that same year. They first began dating in 2013. Between them, they share three children: McCarthy is mom to son Evan Joseph, 19, with ex John Asher; and Wahlberg dad to sons Xavier Alexander, 28, and Elijah Hendrix, 20, with ex Kimberley Fey.