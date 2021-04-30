Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Hanging out Following Her Alex Rodriguez Split

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen spending time together in Los Angeles this week, following her breakup with Alex Rodriguez. Affleck and Lopez were famously engaged in 2002 but broke up in January 2004. They have remained friends ever since, with Affleck recently gushing about Lopez's talent in multiple interviews earlier this year.

Affleck was seen going to Lopez's home during the day this week, after he was picked up by a white Escalade SUV thought to belong to Lopez, reports Page Six. The SUV then took Affleck to Lopez's mansion. The two have been careful to not be photographed together, but sources told Page Six they are hanging out together. "Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," one source said.

The Oscar-winner has reportedly visited Lopez three times since she came back to Los Angeles after wrapping production on Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. But the sources stressed these are only friendly visits. "They are friends... they've never not been," one insider said. The Way Back actor was first seen leaving Lopez's home on April 28. On the next day, Affleck drove to the Hotel Bel-Air, where he dropped off his car and was picked up by the white Escalade to be taken to Lopez's home Over three hours later, the same SUV dropped Affleck off at the hotel.

Lopez and Rodriguez became tabloid obsessions in the early 2000s, earning the nickname "Bennifer." They were engaged in 2002 but delayed their wedding. They split in January 2004, a few months after their movie Gigli bombed at the box office. The two are still friends, with Affleck getting fired up when discussing the negative press Lopez dealt with during their relationship in a recent Hollywood Reporter podcast.

"People were so f—ing mean about her — sexist, racist," Affleck said in January. "Ugly, vicious s— was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now, you would literally be fired for saying those things you said. Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f—ing should be!"

Earlier this month, Affleck gushed over Lopez's ageless appearance in InStyle. "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?" Affleck wondered. "Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s…at best?" Lopez jokingly replied, "Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too."

Affleck and Lopez went their separate ways romantically, with Affleck marrying Jennifer Garner in 2005 and Lopez marrying Marc Anthony in 2004. Lopez and Anthony split in 2014 and she was recently engaged to Rodriguez until their split this month. Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce in 2018. He most recently dated Knives Out actress Ana de Armas before breaking up earlier this year.