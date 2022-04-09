Jennifer Lopez's Green Diamond Engagement Ring Has Fans Floored

Ben Affleck popped the question to Jennifer Lopez, and her engagement ring is a sight to see. Lopez revealed the big news on Friday (via her On the JLo newsletter in a business-savvy move) and showed off her ring in the process. While the couple nor their representatives have provided details on the piece of jewelry as of press time, it's believed to be a green diamond ring that Steven Stone Jewellers' Zack Stone told The Sun could be 9 to 10 carats and worth more than $3 million.

Bennifer supporters gawked over the new bling, applauding Affleck for the choice. Many also compared it to the couple's first engagement ring, which famously featured a pink diamond. Others also were in awe of the gem's rarity and theorized the symbolism of putting such a rare rock on Lopez's finger amid their reunion. Scroll through to see the ring and what fans are saying about it.