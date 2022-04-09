Jennifer Lopez's Green Diamond Engagement Ring Has Fans Floored
Ben Affleck popped the question to Jennifer Lopez, and her engagement ring is a sight to see. Lopez revealed the big news on Friday (via her On the JLo newsletter in a business-savvy move) and showed off her ring in the process. While the couple nor their representatives have provided details on the piece of jewelry as of press time, it's believed to be a green diamond ring that Steven Stone Jewellers' Zack Stone told The Sun could be 9 to 10 carats and worth more than $3 million.
Bennifer supporters gawked over the new bling, applauding Affleck for the choice. Many also compared it to the couple's first engagement ring, which famously featured a pink diamond. Others also were in awe of the gem's rarity and theorized the symbolism of putting such a rare rock on Lopez's finger amid their reunion. Scroll through to see the ring and what fans are saying about it.
JLo and Ben Affleck are going to get married. It’s happening!— Darko (@uaidarko) April 9, 2022
Bennifer never dies. pic.twitter.com/X6s0Z1osLW
"Is this really happening? I am very happy for Bennifer," one fan wrote. "A green ring! Jlo favorite colour. Thanks [Ben] for making her happy!"prevnext
True love gotta ring, ring, ring 💖💖💖 @JLo congrats baby I'm so happy for you two!!! pic.twitter.com/MF9SLrFCrL— Darling💍 (@hefferguson) April 9, 2022
"[Ben Affleck] never ceases to amaze me," a second person tweeted. "giving [Jennifer Lopez] the most perfect engagement ring .....symbolizing 'the fresh start of a new life together.'"prevnext
@Apple we need a green diamond ring emoji pls and thx 💍💚 pic.twitter.com/iAyV6IvaQg— 𝕒 𝕟 𝕟 𝕒 💍 (@jenlcpez) April 9, 2022
"My heart is literally exploding with joy and I have tears in my eyes," a third fan wrote. "I'm so happy to see this wonderful green ring this big and beautiful smile on your pretty face[heart emoji] You really deserve the best in the world [Jennifer] CONGRATULATIONS JEN [AND] BEN."prevnext
Great, now I want a green diamond ring.— Jenny Ryan (@msjennyryan) April 9, 2022
"Ben Affleck is so damn romantic I cant even lie," a fourth fan tweeted. "I mean the same diamond ring but green? Congrats JLo."prevnext
I didn’t know how to write it all out so I made a video to provide context for why the green diamond ring like that is … whew. pic.twitter.com/303UExgSfT— Amanda Smith (@AmandaSmithSays) April 9, 2022
"It's not even that he spent this kind of money on a ring – it's that he knows her well enough to buy her a ring that will represent *to her* how special their love is," another admirer tweeted. "He knew that the rarity would be the thing that she loved."prev