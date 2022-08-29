Jennifer Lopez Reveals Leaked Wedding Footage Was 'Stolen' Without Her Consent

Jennifer Lopez is calling out leaked footage from her wedding to Ben Affleck, saying the video was "stolen" and sold to TMZ. The footage, which leaked Friday, shows the superstar bride performing a special song for Affleck, serenading the Oscar-winner with what appears to be an unreleased song containing the lyrics, "can't get enough of you."

After a fan account shared the video on Instagram, wondering if it was meant to be kept as a private moment or was being used as some kind of marketing stunt, the "On the Floor" singer jumped into the comment section to clarify what had happened. "This was taken without permission. Period," Lopez wrote. "Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don't know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

She continued of her newsletter, "Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's ready to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money." The fan account then deleted the original video "out of respect for Bennifer" and shared a screenshot of Lopez's comment instead, which the singer liked in acknowledgment.

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their nuptials on Aug. 20 alongside more than 100 guests at The Last Duel star's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia. The couple previously had a more intimate wedding in Las Vegas last month, after which they celebrated together during a luxurious Italian honeymoon. Lopez and Affleck famously met on the set of Gigli and began dating in July 2002. The A-List couple got engaged in November of that same year but called off their September 2003 wedding amid a media circus surrounding their nuptials.

Lopez would go on to marry Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Affleck would marry Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. Following the end of both Lopez and Affleck's marriages, they rekindled their romance in 2021, and the Gone Girl proposed for a second time in April.