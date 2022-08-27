Jennifer Lopez Serenades Ben Affleck During Their Second Wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez transformed into J.Lo for a special wedding performance. Lopez serenaded Ben Affleck with a passionate performance in a new video from their Georgia wedding reception.

Wearing one of three custom dresses from Ralph Lauren, Lopez had her husband sit in front of her as she sang and danced for her husband and guests. Flanked by backup singers and dancers, she crooned an original song about how she "can't get enough," as seen in footage released by TMZ. Affleck legally married Lopez last month in Las Vegas and had a huge smile on his face throughout the performance.

The couple celebrated their second wedding with over 100 guests on Saturday at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia. Jay Shetty conducted the main ceremony on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers, and thousands of candles lit in the courtyard. The main event on Friday included a traditional Southern-inspired, family-style dinner with everyone in attendance wearing white.

The location is significant to the couple, a source told PEOPLE. "Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around," the insider said. "They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then."

The first official image of Affleck's wedding attire was released by GQ the same day the wedding video became public. In addition to a single-button cream dinner jacket, black bow tie, white shirt, black pants, and black patent shoes, the Argo director also wore black patent shoes from Ralph Lauren.

Following the wedding, the newlyweds traveled around Italy on their honeymoon. With a security team in tow, they were seen sharing a kiss by Lake Como and shopping in Milan. They were also spotted dining at an Italian hotel earlier this week. An eyewitness who observed the pair at the restaurant told PEOPLE, "They were attentive only to each other, didn't have eyes for anything else."

The source added, "They seemed to very much enjoy the evening, as they arrived when the sun was still high and stayed on well after dark." Paparazzi also captured Affleck staring at Lopez's wedding dress on his phone shortly after their honeymoon began. Director Kevin Smith was present at the ceremony and told Yahoo Entertainment the wedding was "one of the most profoundly beautiful f***ing moments of my life, and it didn't even happen to me."