Jennifer Lopez Shares First Peek at Her Wedding Looks

Jennifer Lopez has shared the first peek at her wedding looks from her recent Georgia nuptials to Ben Affleck. In a post on her Instagram page, Lopez gave followers a sneak peek at her veil, dress, and jewelry. She added that more images could be accessed at OnTheJLo.com, her exclusive fan site. Notably, this was the couple's second wedding, as they previously said their I Do's in a Las Vegas ceremony earlier this summer.

In addition to Lopez's post, photographer John Russo also shared an image of the singer in her wedding dress, as he appears to have been hired to take the wedding photos. In Russo's black and white photo, Lopez can be seen smiling in her gorgeous white wedding gown, complete with a veil and bouquet of flowers. "Congratulations Mrs. Affleck!!! THE most beautiful bride," Russo wrote in the post caption. "Loved creating magic with you and Ben!"

Finally, the office Ralph Lauren Instagram account posted a video clip of just how the designer pulled off crafting Lopez's dresses, of which she had three. "Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance," the company wrote in the post caption. "In celebration of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding, Ralph Lauren created the bride's three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes." Click here to see the post.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship. After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer.

Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star in the Hulu thriller film, Deep Water. Lopez began dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April 2021, the now-former couple announced they had split.