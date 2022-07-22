Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Trade in Vegas for Another Romantic Getaway After Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted in France days after getting married in Las Vegas.The couple was photographed honeymooning in Paris on July 21, holding hands while walking the city streets.

Lopez, 52, wore a flowy red maxidress, while Affleck, 49, had on a dark suit and tie. The two were also pictured in more casual wear earlier that day. The international trip is their first since Lopez confirmed they secretly exchanged vows over the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted during lavish Paris honeymoon https://t.co/LeiK3s3yFZ pic.twitter.com/iCffKUiEre — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2022

After calling off their first engagement nearly two decades ago, the celebrity couple revived their romance last year and "flew to [Las] Vegas" and "stood in line for a [marriage] license," Lopez wrote in her On The JLo newsletter.

According to Ryan Wolfe, who officiated the ceremony, Affleck gasped as his bride walked down the aisle. They even asked to exchange their original vows, he told Page Six.

A chapel employee, Kenosha Portis, recently revealed that Lopez and Affleck "cried to each other" while their children stood "right behind them" during an interview with Today.

While Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Lopez shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Page Six reported that Seraphina and Emme were the only children at the wedding, which was described as "very minimally planned" and "spur-of-the-moment."

An Us Weekly insider stated that the pair plans to continue celebrating their union "with a bigger ceremony for friends and family. "Jen and Ben have talked about eloping for months now and it felt right for them. [They] have both already had big weddings beforehand, so the pageantry isn't as important to them as it once was."

Page Six also reported the couple is planning to throw a lavish wedding party at Affleck's Georgia estate soon. According to the source, Lopez and Affleck want organize an event within the next two weeks for "everyone they love but could not invite," to their private wedding ceremony.

The source said friends and family were invited, including Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lopez's Shades of Blue co-star Drea de Matteo. Page Six quoted the source saying it would last two to three days. There may be a party on the nearby island of St. Simon, with beaches, wellness retreats, and a notable lighthouse about 50 minutes away. The event is expected to occur at Affleck's 87-acre property in Riceboro, Georgia.