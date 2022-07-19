Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Heading Down South to Continue Their Wedding Celebration

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebrations are set to continue following their recent Las Vegas nuptials. TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck are heading to Georgia, which is where the Justice League actor owns a home. On Sunday, the pair revealed that they wed in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas months.

The publication reported that Lopez and Affleck are set to celebrate their marriage with a big party in the coastal town of Ricebro, Georgia. While the pair eloped in Las Vegas, they'll be able to celebrate their union with their family and friends in the Southern town. It's unclear who exactly will be in attendance, but TMZ reported that many of their close friends and family are expected to make the trip to Ricebro for a party that will take place in the next few weeks.

According to TMZ, Lopez and her manager traveled to Ricebro a few weeks prior in order to plan the event. Affleck was reportedly also in attendance for the brief trip. The actor's Georgia home is an hour outside of Savannah and boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 6,000 sq. ft. of space. In other words, there is plenty of room for their big bash.

News broke on Sunday that Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas. The singer confirmed the news via her newsletter, On the JLo. She wrote, "[We] stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville [California] on their daughter's second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing: for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

It was quite a long time coming for Affleck and Lopez's marriage. The couple was previously engaged in 2002, but they later called off their wedding and split. They ended up reuniting nearly two decades later in 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2022. After finally making their union official, Lopez reflected on their low-key nuptials, "But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."