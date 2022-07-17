Jennifer Lopez Posts Giddy 'Morning After' Photo After Confirming Marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is over the moon. The newlywed shared a joyous photo of herself on Instagram the morning after she was rumored to have married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.The star is makeup-free and seemingly nude under a white comforter while holding a phone and smiling at the camera.

"Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets, Lopez wrote in the caption. On the JLo is Lopez's fan newsletter, and in the latest edition, actress revealed exclusive photos and details about the small, intimate wedding. After flying to Sin City, the pair stood in line for a license with four other couples and barely made it to the chapel, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)," Lopez said in the feature.

The couple read their own vows in front of all five of their children. They also exchanged rings in a" dress from an old movie" and a jacket from Affleck's closet.

The actress also shared a video of herself, dressed in white, changing in the chapel's break room and Affleck at his "wedding changing area" in the men's bathroom. Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 49, got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Sunday. The license was processed on Saturday and includes their legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

The pair got engaged for a second time in April. After TMZ published photos of Lopez wearing her engagement ring, she broke the news in her newsletter. She called her green engagement ring "perfect" and explained the color's importance.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress," Lopez said, referring to her famous Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," Lopez said in in On the JLo's latest issue. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for." She concluded the newsletter, "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."