Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Have 'Very Happy' Reunion in Los Angeles

The rumors of a rekindled relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez show no sign of dying down, especially after their recent trip to Montana together. The two, who were engaged way back in 2003 before they broke it off in 2004, met again in Los Angeles this week, a source told E! News. Another source said they do not want to "jinx" their relationship by putting labels on anything.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, spent time in Los Angeles, a source close to Lopez told E! News Thursday. "She came out to L.A. and they saw each other," the source said. "They were excited to reunite after being apart for a few days. She had a break in her work schedule and wanted to see him again." The source went on to say that their relationship is "very new and exciting" even though they have been friends for over two decades. "It's been fun to get to know each other all over again," the source explained. "They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going. She had to leave to go back to Miami for work, but they plan to see each other again soon."

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Ben Affleck pictured behind the wheel as he drives Jennifer Lopez around in Montana for romantic getaway https://t.co/JjM9qaJrFi pic.twitter.com/7lgqC1aEAD — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 10, 2021

Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in mid-April, and Affleck was spotted at Lopez's home days later. Speculation that the new relationship has turned romantic started earlier this month when they were seen in Montana together. Affleck owns a home in the state, and a source told Us Weekly it was his idea to visit. "It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure," the source told the outlet. "They really like this low-key, romantic, and sexy vibe they’ve got going on." Another source told E! News they spent about a week in Montana.

Lopez and Affleck have not publicly commented on their relationship. A source told Us Weekly the two do not want to "jinx anything" by applying a label or adding extra pressure. "When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere," the source said.

Lopez's fans thought she might be referencing her past relationship with Affleck when she celebrated her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which included her smash hit "Jenny From the Block." The video for the single starred Affleck and many of the songs on the album were inspired by her relationship with Affleck. "All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me…Then is my favorite album I’ve ever done…so far," she wrote, before going on to thank her fans for helping the album re-enter the charts recently.