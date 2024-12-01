Jennifer Lopez’s Thanksgiving Photo Flooded With Diddy Comments



2024 has been a rough one for Jennifer Lopez. First her album This Is Me… Now and its corresponding film projects weren’t received particularly well, and her corresponding tour sold poorly. Then, her divorce from Ben Affleck dominated celebrity headlines. Now, her previous relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing scrutiny. Diddy, whom Lopez dated from 1999 to February 2001, is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and is facing numerous lawsuits regarding alleged sexual assaults.

Despite Lopez not being implicated in any way in Diddy’s current cases, that hasn’t stopped skeptics and conspiracy theorists from going after Lopez. The latest example of this occurred on Friday when Lopez shared a photo of herself with her Thanksgiving turkey. While Lopez’s Instagram comments seemed fairly inviting and positive, the X userbase did not miss an opportunity to flood the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s replies with Diddy-related remarks.

While most are completely out of line, some of the ones on the tamer side included, “What kind of stuffing did you eat at the Diddy parties?” and “Did you at least send Diddy a plate??”

Lopez has not responded to any of the troll comments as of press time. She has also not issued any comment on her ex-boyfriend’s legal issues.

Back in 2003, Lopez reflected on her time dating Diddy (also known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy) in a Vibe interview, saying, “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

She continued, “I never caught him [cheating], but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night. … I had to think, do I want to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at 3 in the morning?”