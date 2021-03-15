Jennifer Lopez Mocks Break up Headlines in Shade-Filled TikTok

✖

The rumor mill has been grinding out theories about what is going on with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship. On Friday, it was reported that the A-list couple broke up, ending their engagement of two years. "This has been a long time coming," a source told People. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry breakup. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

However, on Saturday, a rep from Lopez and Rodriguez doubled down, denying that a split had happened while acknowledging that they were undergoing some relationship issues. "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple said in a statement. A source also told ET that they "remain a couple" and had not broken up. "Like any relationship, they have ups and downs and are working through things," the source said. "There is no third party involved. She's currently working in the Dominican Republic and he is working in Miami."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Lopez is doubling down even further, posting a video to her TikTok account mocking all of the tabloid headlines claiming that she and Rodriguez had broken up. She shared the video with the caption "Sunday brunch playlist" and set the video montage to the Saweetie song "Pretty B---- Freestyle." Over the lyric "I ain't worried 'bout a blog or a b----," headlines flash on the screen before it cuts to Lopez declaring "You're dumb."

Rodriguez also briefly addressed the rumors over the weekend, claiming "I'm not single" in a TMZ video. One of the major contributions to the talk of a breakup was the allegation that Rodriguez had cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. A source also told People that the long-distance nature of their relationship played a part in their problems as well. "Filming made it worse because they haven't been able to see each other in person," the source explained. "But they love each other and want to keep working on things.

This situation seems to be far from over, and Lopez seems to be taking control of the narrative in any way that she can. Whether or not they actually break up, it's clear that their lives are incredibly intertwined at this point, so it won't be easy to untangle.