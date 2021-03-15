Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Reunite in Dominican Republic Amid Breakup Rumors: 'Onward and Upward'

✖

Amidst rumors that they've split up, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly reunited in the Dominican Republic, where the singer has been filming a movie. According to TMZ, Rodriguez flew to the country to be with his fiancée. He even posted a photo on his Instagram Story to confirm that he was in the Dominican Republic and tagged Lopez in the snap.

On Monday, Rodriguez posted a photo from the tropical location, showcasing a palm tree-filled beach as he did so. He captioned the post with, "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward." Additionally, he tagged Lopez in the post. TMZ reported that the former baseball player has been visiting Lopez in the location every few weeks as she films her project. While it was previously reported that Rodriguez and Lopez broke up and ended their two-year engagement, both celebrities have since spoken out on the breakup rumors. They released a statement to TMZ, which read, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

A source close to the pair subsequently released a statement to PEOPLE, which noted that the two are indeed still an item. They said, "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But we're not broken up." It was previously alleged that Rodriguez was involved in a cheating scandal with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy (the reality star said that she was in contact with the athlete, but that they "never met up."). The insider clarified that this scandal "had no bearing on the rough patch at all." Because they have been in separate locations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the two experienced a bit of a strain on their relationship. But, they are determined to make things work.

"She's working in the Dominican Republic, and he's in Miami, so it's tough seeing each other, especially with quarantining and COVID," the source added. They went on to note that Rodriguez and Lopez reportedly "want to try to stay together." A second insider also shared that the pair's alleged rough path had nothing to do with LeCroy, stating, "This was not caused by a third party. Madison [LeCroy] or anyone else. They are working through things."