Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Confirmed Breakup Draws in Mixed Response From Fans

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed their breakup, and the news has drawn in a mixed response from fans of the celebrity couple. Rumors about their split began swirling in March, but the pair refuted the claims. Now, they have issued a joint statement to Today, announcing that they are no longer engaged and have amicably split.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement read. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." Fans of the former MLB star and singer/actress have had lots of feeling over the news, with some upset, others showing support, and a few making jokes. Scroll down to see what they are saying Twitter.