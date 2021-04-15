Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Confirmed Breakup Draws in Mixed Response From Fans

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed their breakup, and the news has drawn in a mixed response from fans of the celebrity couple. Rumors about their split began swirling in March, but the pair refuted the claims. Now, they have issued a joint statement to Today, announcing that they are no longer engaged and have amicably split.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement read. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." Fans of the former MLB star and singer/actress have had lots of feeling over the news, with some upset, others showing support, and a few making jokes. Scroll down to see what they are saying Twitter.

"Damn I really thought they were going to make it," one supporter of the pair tweeted.

"A few months ago I believed J.Lo and [Rodriguez] would be forever," someone else added. "Now I don’t believe in s—."

"He never should of proposed," a Twitter user offered. "Dating seems to work best for her."

"Nobody's surprised by this, J Lo should just continue mingling," one other person commented. "She can't settle down or be tied down. It is what it is. Might've fumbled the bag though especially if A Rod plans on being a sports team owner smh."

"...Two people hurting. I feel bad for the kids too," a thoughtful Twitter user wrote. "It hurts many but hopefully their friendship can aid in the healing of all involved."

"With all the rumors that were in the news lately if had stayed together their relationship would forever be tainted," somebody offered.

"Maybe I [shouldn't] waste my sympathy but I do feel for their kids who seemed to have grown close over these years," a final fan wrote. "JLo will just move on to another man as ARod becomes a sports mogul to whitewash his questionable past."

