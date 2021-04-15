Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Confirmed Breakup Draws in Mixed Response From Fans
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed their breakup, and the news has drawn in a mixed response from fans of the celebrity couple. Rumors about their split began swirling in March, but the pair refuted the claims. Now, they have issued a joint statement to Today, announcing that they are no longer engaged and have amicably split.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement read. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." Fans of the former MLB star and singer/actress have had lots of feeling over the news, with some upset, others showing support, and a few making jokes. Scroll down to see what they are saying Twitter.
Saddened that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez didn’t make it. Shocked that they announced it on TODAY instead of....waiting for tonight.— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 15, 2021
"Damn I really thought they were going to make it," one supporter of the pair tweeted.
Mannn, All my girl Jen wants is a happily ever after. She's been trying. She just wants to love somebody. Aaayy poor girl. 😔— Tak 🇨🇦🇲🇼 (@Tak_Tkk) April 15, 2021
She's been thru it. https://t.co/LFu4SbyvWa pic.twitter.com/7PZbHShMDw
"A few months ago I believed J.Lo and [Rodriguez] would be forever," someone else added. "Now I don't believe in s—."
If they couldn’t make it work, how could any of us manage?— Dan Bradman (@Kemasario) April 15, 2021
"He never should of proposed," a Twitter user offered. "Dating seems to work best for her."
Better to have realized that before tying the knot, so good for them. Hope they can remain on good terms!👏— the daily megasm (@__meeeeeg__) April 15, 2021
"Nobody's surprised by this, J Lo should just continue mingling," one other person commented. "She can't settle down or be tied down. It is what it is. Might've fumbled the bag though especially if A Rod plans on being a sports team owner smh."
April 15, 2021
"...Two people hurting. I feel bad for the kids too," a thoughtful Twitter user wrote. "It hurts many but hopefully their friendship can aid in the healing of all involved."
Doesn't surprise me. It’s always good when couples realize they truly can’t work.— 𝓘𝓭𝓻𝓲𝓼 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓶 (@HareemMUA) April 15, 2021
"With all the rumors that were in the news lately if had stayed together their relationship would forever be tainted," somebody offered.
This is no surprise. They constantly flaunted their relationship to make it appear they were happier than they really were.— Cortney (@cenorty) April 15, 2021
"Maybe I [shouldn't] waste my sympathy but I do feel for their kids who seemed to have grown close over these years," a final fan wrote. "JLo will just move on to another man as ARod becomes a sports mogul to whitewash his questionable past."