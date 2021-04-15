Did Alex Rodriguez Hint at His Split From Jennifer Lopez With Photo of 'Family' the Night Before?

✖

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have announced they are no longer a couple, with the former Yankee star seemingly hinting at his split from the singer the night before their announcement with a "family" photo. On Tuesday, Rodriguez took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and his daughters from back in his MLB days. "Every day, I’m grateful. For my health, family, friends, and life’s many blessings," he wrote in the caption, adding a hashtag for "Attitude of Gratitude." Notably, Lopex was noticeably absent from the "family" image.

Less than one day later, Rodriguez and Lopez issued a joint statement to the Today show, revealing that they have called off their engagement and ended their relationship of roughly four years. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the statement read. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod)

In March, reports began circulating that the pair had ended their engagement, with multiple sources telling Today that while they were not still planning to get married, they "never officially broke up." The sources added, "They hit a rough patch that made them think about what they should do." It was alleged, by the sources, that the two were having long-distance challenges, as Rodriguez was staying in Miami while Lopez was working in the Dominican Republic.

However, in spite of the claims, the now-former couple refuted the reports about their relationship. "All the reports are inaccurate," the pair said in a joint statement to Today at the time. "We are working through some things." This week, breakup rumors began again, as Lopez shared photos on Instagram that revealed she was not wearing her engagement ring.

Rodriguez and Lopez began dating in 2017, with the actress praising their bond during a Today interview in 2018. "He's brought something to my life that I've never had before, which is an unconditional support and love, kind of a matching of twin souls," she said. "That's a different thing for me — now I know what it's like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he's kind of as driven as I am." They later became engaged in 2019, with their split coming just over two years later.