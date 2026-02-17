Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Hoping to Welcome Twins

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are ready to expand their family — on the double!

The 46-year-old podcaster revealed in her newly-released memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, that she and her country star husband, 41, were moving forward with their IVF journey as they hoped to welcome twins via a surrogate.

“Now that we’re finally stable financially and somewhat emotionally after all the healing we’ve done over this decade together, we’re talking about the future—­including growing our family,” wrote Bunnie, as per E! News. “J and I have a surrogate, the sweetest woman ever, and soon I’ll be starting my IVF stims.”

Beverly Hills, CA – January 31, 2026: Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo pose for portraits on the red carpet during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Kayla Bartkowski/ Los Angeles Times)

Bunnie and Jelly Roll — who is father to 17-year-old daughter Bailee and 9-year-old son Noah from previous relationships — are excited to add twins to their family, but Bunnie admitted she’s also a little anxious about moving forward.

“I’ve waited this long to have kids with someone I knew would be a great father—­ and to be able to make sure they have the best life,” she wrote, adding that while some people might “frown upon” their decision to have children af their age, she candidly “could give a f—k.”

“We’re going to raise these babies in love and give them everything we were never given,” she gushed, adding, “I can’t wait to see a piece of me and him running around outside of our bodies.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Bunnie revealed that she and the Grammy-winning artist began their IVF journey in October 2019, at which point she learned her fallopian tubes were blocked. “I would need surgery, and that still wouldn’t guarantee I’d be able to carry a baby,” she explained.

The duo put IVF on pause after a difficult time in their relationship, but Bunnie said her husband was enthusiastic to try again when she revisited the topic. Now, the couple is eagerly awaiting their “baby dreams come true” with the help of a surrogate.

“With how much IVF has advanced over the years, and with the help of the most unselfish woman willing to carry twins for us,” she wrote, “we’ll be able to make our baby dreams come true.”