Jelly Roll Shows off Weight Loss at Grammy Awards

Jelly Roll showed off his recent weight loss at the 2026 Grammys Sunday night. He hit the red carpet with his wife Bunnie Xo ahead of the ceremony, where he took home three awards, putting his 200-pound weight loss on full display.

The 41-year-old country musician looked dapper in a sleek black shirt and trousers paired with a zip-up jacket. Bunnie Xo stunned next to him in a semi-sheer red dress and matching choker.

Jelly Roll revealed to Men’s Health recently that he at one point weighed over 520 pounds. His weight at the end of 2025 was 265 pounds.

“The needle went past 520, but it didn’t blow it down,” he said. “And I would play with it — I would teeter the foot up, like, how low could I get it? I was mad optimistic. So it could have been 560, it could have been 528.”

He said he used a GLP-1 medication for just two weeks at the start of his weight-loss journey. He embraced a daily cardio routine and hired a personal chef to help change his addictive relationship with food.

Weight loss aside, Jelly Roll made headlines at the Grammys for his fiery speech after he won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album (Beautifully Broken). He got emotional on the podium, dedicating the award to Bunnie Xo, who he credited with saving his life.

“I would have never changed my life without you. I’d have ended up dead or in jail,” he said. “I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus.”

He continued, proclaiming that there was “a time in my life that I was broken. That’s why I wrote this album. I didn’t think I had a chance. Y’all, there were days I thought the darkest things. I was a horrible human.”

He credited God and music with changing his life, saying that Jesus is “for everybody.”

“Jesus is not owned by one political party,” he declared to a cheering audience. “Jesus is not owned by a music label. Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with him. I love you, Lord.”

In total, Jelly Roll won three Grammys Sunday: Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” and Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken.