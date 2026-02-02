Jelly Roll’s Fiery Grammys Speech Dedicated to God and His Wife Sparks Standing Ovation

Country music hitmaker Jelly Roll earned himself not only a Grammy award but a standing ovation for his fiery acceptance speech.

The moment, which you can watch below, sees Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) give an emotional speech as he accepts the Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album. In the speech, he thanks his wife, Bunnie Xo, saying he’d likely be in jail or dead without her influence on his life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

He also thanked God in his speech and discussed how having faith can bring people together and change lives: “Jesus is for everybody! Jesus is not for one political party! Jesus is not owned by one music label! Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with him!”

It Wasn’t Jelly Roll’s First Grammy Win of the Day

Jelly Roll appeared emotional while picking up his first two Grammy wins. He won Best Country Duo/Group performance alongside Shaboozey for their single “Amen.”

The country star also won Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song with Brandon Lake for “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

Bunnie Xo, who has been married to Jelly Roll for nearly a decade, posted a video of the moment the musician learned he had won.

“I knew it,” Bunnie Xo declared. “I told you, you were going to win a Grammy!”

She was then seen running through the hotel in her robe and slippers, congratulating her husband. As she embraced him, she asked, “What took you so long?”

In total, Jelly Roll has seven career Grammy nominations.