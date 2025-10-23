Jelly Roll Confesses That Cheating on Wife Bunnie Xo Was ‘One of the Worst Moments’ of His Life

Jelly Roll is revealing “one of the worst moments” of his adult life as the singer gets candid about cheating on wife Bunnie Xo.

The “Need a Favor” artist, 40, who tied the knot with the Dumb Blonde podcast host, 45, in 2016, recalled a difficult period in their marriage on Tuesday’s episode of the Human School podcast, revealing it’s not something he talks about much.

“One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife,” the country star confessed. “Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It just really, really, really blew me back.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

“I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives. When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine,” he explained of the dark period in his life. “I used to be proud of long-standing friendships just because they had a number attached to them. Horrible humans. But I would just be proud to say, ‘That dude’s been with me 12 years.’ S—y human!”

Jelly Roll has since put in “a lot of work” to repair his marriage to Bunnie Xo, and the pair is “stronger than we could have ever been” today, having recently celebrated nine years of marriage.

“I wish our story would’ve went in the way that it never had an affair, and I’m in way glad it happened, but man, I’m proud of who we are today,” he explained. “I truly am.”

Bunnie Xo previously opened up on TikTok last year about a difficult time in her marriage to the “Wild Ones” singer, revealing that they had briefly split up back in 2018.

“Who knew that us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back – would have put us on this wild journey called life,” she wrote at the time. “We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo renewed their vows in 2023 at the same Las Vegas chapel where they first said “I do,” celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary last month. “Life is ours, we live it our way,” Bunnie Xo wrote on Instagram at the time. “9 years of us.”