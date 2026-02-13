Jelly Roll’s Wife, Bunnie Xo, Reveals ‘Horrific’ Side Effect From Taking GLP-1

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, experienced a “horrific” and unexpected side effect while taking a GLP-1 late last year.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host told PEOPLE in a new interview published Friday that she went through a “bout of suicidal ideation” while taking the popular medication often used for weight loss or the management of Type 2 diabetes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo pose for portraits on the red carpet during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Kayla Bartkowski/ Los Angeles Times)

“That was one of the darkest times of my life and it was scary,” Bunnie told the outlet, adding that before her experience in December 2025, “I prided myself on the fact that I only had anxiety. I never had depression. So when you get slammed with suicidal ideation and visions and just, oh, it was horrific.”

The author of the upcoming memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic explained, “You want to have anxiety because you want to be scared to die. You don’t want to have depression because you literally don’t care if you want to die. So yeah, it was really dark.”

She continued, “Honestly, I just went through a bout of suicidal ideation from using a GLP-1, which, I really think people need to talk more about this. I just told them, I said, ‘I haven’t had suicidal ideation like this since 2020.’ That’s how bad it was.”

Bunnie, whose parents both were diabetic, said she thought taking a GLP-1 would be good for her health, explaining that her “insulin numbers are really crazy” but that her “body just cannot tolerate it.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“I wish I could be part of the cool crowd and be skinny and freaking not have a care in the world,” she added, revealing that while she is “good now,” December was “a rough month” for her mental health.

The wife of the Grammy Award-winning country star also had a message for people dealing with similarly dark thoughts.

“I just want people to know you’re not alone. Everybody goes through ups and downs and you are worth staying here. Please stay,” she said. “Everybody, please stay because you’re here for a reason and you’re going through this, but do not make a permanent decision based on a temporary emotion because it will go away.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.