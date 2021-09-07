Jay Cutler Reportedly Goes on ‘One Date’ With Recently-Divorced Country Singer After Kristin Cavallari Dates Chase Rice

Jay Cutler appears to be getting back out into the dating world with Jana Kramer after ex-wife Kristin Cavallari began reportedly dating country singer Chase Rice. The NFL alum and “I Got the Boy” singer have been on one date, an insider told PEOPLE after the @cocktailsandgossip Instagram account posted an anonymous tip from followers who allegedly spotted the two at Bourbon Steak and L.A. Jackson in Nashville.

Despite the social media narrative that Kramer was being shady due to her friendship with Cavallari, PEOPLE’s insider claimed, “Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They’re not friends.” Another source disputed that, saying that Kramer leaned on the Laguna Beach star amid her own divorce from Mike Caussin, which was finalized in July. “Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He’s not happy she’s dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back,” the insider said, alleging that Cavallari blocked the One Tree Hill alum on social media.

Cutler and Cavallari, who share three children — Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5 — announced last year they had decided to split. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Kramer announced in April that she would be filing for divorce from Caussin, with whom she shares son Jace Joseph, 2, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5. In court, the Whine Down host cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as the reason for her divorce. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal,” Kramer wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.”