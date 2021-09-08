Kristin Cavallari’s Reported Reaction to Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer’s Date Revealed

Kristin Cavallari is reportedly unbothered by ex Jay Cutler’s date with her former friend Jana Kramer. A source tells E! News that the Uncommon James founder “does not care and is not bothered,” though, she did block Kramer on social media. The insider went on to share that Cavallari created the extra distance because “she doesn’t have room for this in her life.” Despite popular belief, Cavallari and Kramer aren’t actually very close at all, another source reveals. The two stars, who were both cast in the 2009 film Spring Breakdown and for years had seemed close since they were also both living in Nashville for some time. “Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They’re not friends,” an insider tells People.

Cavallari has since moved on from her ex as well, recently stepping out for a PDA-packed date with country singer Chase Rice. She’s supposedly enjoying his company for the time being, but they’re taking things slowly. “So far it’s just been one date,” the source added. Cutler reportedly hasn’t responded very well to the development in his ex-wife’s love life. “Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He’s not happy she’s dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back,” the insider shared.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Very Cavallari star was recently the focus of some “love triangle” rumors, but she made sure to clear the air on social media last month. “There’s a little something that I feel like I should clear up. I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation, normally I don’t comment on this stuff, however, these rumors have been going on for about a year now,” she said on her Instagram story, adding that she was currently single at that point in time. “I’m not dating anybody, I haven’t dated anybody in a few months,” she revealed. Kristin and Jay announced their split last year after seven years of marriage, and despite rumors otherwise, have stayed apart since. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” their statement read. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”