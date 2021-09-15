Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer Pose for Date Night Photo in Nashville

Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer continue to spend time together after the former NFL player’s ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, was romantically linked to country singer Chase Rice. Cutler and Kramer, who finalized her divorce from Mike Caussin earlier this year, posed together during a night out in Nashville last week, according to a photo obtained by Entertainment Tonight. See the picture here.

“Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler attended the opening of The Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar in Nashville on Wednesday,” the outlet’s source says. “They arrived together and stayed close all evening while they enjoyed the VIP Lounge area with friends.” In the photo, the One Tree Hill alum has her arm around the Very Cavallari alum’s waist.

Cutler and Kramer were linked romantically earlier this month, with a source telling ET at the time that Cavallari had blocked the “I Got the Boy” singer on Instagram after her former friend had gone out on a date with her ex. “Kristin believed that her and Jana were friends and has blocked Jana on Instagram in response to this happening. Kristin is moving on and doing her own thing,” the insider said. “Jay knew Kristin would find out about his and Jana’s date and he is trying to make Kristin jealous and it’s not going to work.”

Cutler and Cavallari share three children – Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5 – and announced last year they had decided to split. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Kramer announced in April that she was filing for divorce from Caussin, with whom she shares son Jace Joseph, 2, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5. In court, the mother of two cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as the reason for her divorce after years openly discussing Caussin’s many infidelities. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal,” Kramer wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.”