Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet: What to Remember About Their Marriage

Lenny Kravitz will be appearing in front of millions with a commercial during next weekend’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Kravitz back in the spotlight, many are looking back on his marriage with Lisa Bonet and what exactly went wrong in their relationship.

For starters, Bonet was gaining stardom for her role in The Cosby Show as Denise Huxtable. She also appeared in A Different World from 1987 to 1993. After the conclusion of The Cosby Show in 1992, Bonet dropped off from the life of Hollywood stardom and drifted away from the screen. In the middle of that, though, Bonet met Kravitz in 1985 at a concert and the two hit it off, maintaining a friendship for a few years. Their friendship eventually took a next step as Kravitz moved in with Bonet in New York City and the two eloped in Las Vegas in 1987 to commemorate her 20th birthday. One year later, they welcomed their daughter Zoe Kravitz, who recently got divorced. After three years of being parents and four years married, the two separated and officially divorced in 1993.

Bonet is now married to Jason Momoa, whom Kravitz has taken a friendship with. The couple, who married in 2017, have two kids together and together, the families have become close. Since splitting from Bonet, Kravitz has yet to remarry. Kravitz released a memoir in 2020 in which he opened up about his connection with Bonet. “I was still asking myself who I was [when I met her] and what I was trying to do,” Kravitz explained. “I saw myself in Lisa, and our whole love story opened up my life to the next plateau. It allowed music to pour into me without me having to try.” As Kravitz alluded to, before meting Bonet, he had operated under the stage name Romeo Blue before releasing his debut album in 1989.

As for his Super Bowl commercial, the Grammy-winning rock star will be starring in an Anheuser-Busch commercial for Stella Artois during the Feb. 7 championship game. He will feature his song, “It Ain’t Over ‘Till It’s Over” which debuted in 1991. Speaking with Billboard, Kravitz said he hopes the campaign inspires people to invest in one another. He noted that the coronavirus pandemic has been a time for people to realize the “opportunity” to connect with their loved ones and see what’s important in life.