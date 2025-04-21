Big news for Clerks actor Kevin Smith: he will soon have a new son-in-law.

The director’s daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, is now engaged. She has dated 29-year-old actor Austin Zajur for five-and-a-half-years, and announced the couple’s betrothal on her personal Instagram page last month.

“WE’RE M———IN ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!”, she wrote. “And it happened at the @farmsanctuary next to Dixon the cow. I’m so in love with you Austin Zajur.”

The couple took their engagement photos at Farm Sanctuary, a non-profit farm in LA.

Kevin Smith shared his daughter’s engagement photos on Instagram later on, saying he was “udderly excited to announce that @harleyquinnsmith and @austinzajur got engaged today!”

“No bull: under the guise of an average afternoon at @farmsanctuary, Austin surprised the s— out of my only begotten daughter when he dropped to one knee and popped the question right there at one of Harley’s favorite places on earth!”

The Dogma filmmaker thanked the photographers for capturing the moment and shared the reaction of him and his wife.

“Not to milk a moo-etaphor, but when @jenschwalbach and I found out, we just about jumped over the moon with joy!” Kevin added. “However nobody in our family’s more elated right now than Harley and Austin! Congratulations, Kids! Mom and Dad love you a ton and couldn’t be happier for you both! Be each other’s best friends forever and everything else will always work itself out!”

The couple both appeared in Smith’s latest film The 4:30 Movie. Harley is known for her work with the band Cinnamon, who just released their first major single Star.